As Ki & Ka Turns 4, Arjun Kapoor Asks Men To Share Videos Of Household Chores In This Moving Post

Ki & Ka, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor, was released four years ago on this date. Arjun played the role of a man who stays at home and looks after the household even as his ambitious wife pursues her career.

With the country now facing a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Arjun has urged men to help the women at home with the household chores, and also suggested that they share the videos of all such activity.

"Hey, I hope all Ki & Ka s are at home staying safe and washing their hands often !!! I'm also sure all the 'Kas' are splitting all household chores and duties with their 'Kis' right now at home... Why don't you guys send me your videos/pictures of you doing household chores using #4YearsOfKiAndKa and tag me on your posts/stories and I'll repost them," Arjun wrote on Instagram.

On the film front, Arjun will next seen in Dibakar Banerjee's "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", which also features Parineeti Chopra.

