As Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan Enjoy Vada Pav, Netizens Remind 'Eating Not Allowed In Metro'

Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan are gearing up for the release of their next movie titled JugJugg Jeeyo. The promotions for the film are currently underway and on Tuesday, the duo was spotted in Mumbai metro along with their co-star Anil Kapoor. In the video shared on social media by the paparazzo account Viral Bhayani, Kiara and Varun can be seen eating Vada Pav inside the metro train. While Kiara wore a pink top along with black trousers, Varun also sported a pink t-shirt along with blue denim. The two can be seen posing for the paps along with Anil Kapoor towards the end of the video.

Soon after the video was shared on social media, netizens took to the comment section to remind the actors that eating is not allowed in metro trains. “Eating is not allowed in metros,” several comments read. “They are eating in metro? It is not allowed🚫!!!!!?” one of the netizens wrote. “Ha bhaiya metro mei kahna kahna kabse allowed hogaya?” another comment read.

Meanwhile, JugJugg Jeeyo is the first time that Varun Dhawan and Kiara Adani will be seen together on screen. With this film, Neetu Kapoor is also returning to the big screen after nearly seven years. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Manish Paul among others. The trailer of the movie was released earlier last month and raised excitement among fans. It depicted how Varun Dhawan is seeking a divorce from his wife (played by Kiara Advani). However, he soon encounters that even his father (Anil Kapoor) wants to divorce his mother (Neetu Kapoor). The film will hit theatres on June 24, 2022.

Apart from JugJugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan has also been working on Bawaal along with Janhvi Kapoor. He also has Bhediya along with Kriti Sanon in his pipeline. On the other hand, Kiara Advani was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which also starred Kartik Aaryan. The film received an overwhelming response from the audience.

