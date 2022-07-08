As Koffee With Karan 7 Kicks Off, A Look at Biggest Controversies From The Show

The first episode of Koffee with Karan season 7 has been highly appreciated by the audience. It set up a great precedent for upcoming episodes of the season. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt didn’t fail to entertain the audience.

The new season is set to include celebrities like, Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

The show has been extremely popular with its audience because of its guest list. Given that, it is no wonder that controversies galore. Let us look at some of the controversies to date.

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul: One of the most popular controversies was the one when the duo made sexist comments about women and their lifestyles. Makers of the show had to take the episode off-air and the BCCI had to drop the players for a few matches.

Emraan Hashmi: During a rapid-fire game, Emraan was asked the first thing he thought when he heard Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s name, he replied, ‘Plastic’. He also said that Shraddha Kapoor should eat something. His comments were not taken lightly by the online community, and he received many negative comments.

Kareena’s comment on Priyanka: The host of the show, Karan Johar asked Kareena one question that she would like to ask Priyanka. Then Kareena commented on the actress’s accent. Priyanka later went on the show and gave a reply to Kareena’s comment which received much praise.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir: Deepika was asked on the show which product she thinks should Ranbir endorse. The actress quickly responded with condoms, which was not received well by the audience. The actress pointed out that she was joking but also said that Ranbir needs to work on his boyfriend skills.

