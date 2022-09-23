As Krishi Thapanda Celebrates Her 33rd Birthday, A Look At Her Adorable Pictures

Happy Birthday, Krishi Thapanda. The Akira actress turned 33 this year. Krishi, before modelling and films, started her career as an assistant manager at InterCall, an audio conference and meeting services provider based in the US.

She rose to fame with the 2016 romantic drama film Akira. The movie was directed by Naveen Reddy and produced by S2 Entertainments and also featured Anish Tejaswar and Aditi Rao in the lead role. For the role of Lavanya in the movie, Thapanda was nominated for SIIMA Award For Best Debut Actress.

Later, she also worked in many popular films like Kahi, Eradu Kanasu, Ira, Lanke, and many more. Apart from her acting skills, she is also loved for her amazing fashion choices. Today, on her birthday, let’s take a look at some of her adorable pictures.

Recently, the actress shared a few pictures in a sleeveless black long cocktail dress with a leather tail. She chose a nude made-up look and side-parted hair with a high-raised bun and also wore small mirror accessories in her hair, which added extra glam to her look.

Seeing the post fans went crazy and showered fires and heart emojis on the comment section.

Not only in her western look, but she has also set the internet on fire with her Indian attire. A few days ago, the actress shared a set of pictures in a black netted saree, which she paired with a black full sleeves blouse with a plunging V neckline.

She wore a matching statement earring and ring, which suited her outfit. Krishi opted for minimalist makeup with a red lip shade. Seeing the post, one of her fans wrote, “Wonderful”, while another said, “Awesome” another person penned, “Nice pics” and compliment their favourite actress.

Krishi was last seen in the Kannada action drama Lanke alongside Yogesh. The film was directed by Ram Prasad and produced by Patel Srinivas and Surekha Ram Prasad.

