2-min read

As Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Turns 21, Karan Johar Shares Emotional Post

Karan Johar celebrated 21 years of his classic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starring Shah Rukh Khan, Ranu Mukerji and Kajol with an emotional post on social media.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 16, 2019, 1:22 PM IST
As Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Turns 21, Karan Johar Shares Emotional Post
Karan Johar celebrated 21 years of his classic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starring Shah Rukh Khan, Ranu Mukerji and Kajol with an emotional post on social media.

Karan Johar celebrated 21 years of his classic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with an emotional post on social media. The film, which released on October 16 in the year 1998, starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in pivotal roles. The film was a romantic drama spanning years in the lives of the protagonists and became quite popular among cine lovers.

Karan Johar took to Twitter to share a poster of the film which had "Celebrating 21 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" written on it. The photo was captioned, "Firsts are always special! The cast, crew, music & the heart & soul of this film was all in the right place. Thank you for making this journey a timeless one even after 21yrs!"

The film was Karan Johar's directorial debut and thus holds a special place in the list of films he has helmed.

Dharma Productions too tweeted a short montage celebrating the iconic film alongside the caption, "Over 2 decades, a single film touches your, brings tears of joy because ‘Kuch kuch hota hai, tum nahi samjhoge!’ Celebrating #21YearsOfClassicKKHH, the iconic film that defines timelessness!"

Director Kunal Kohli too commented on Johar's post, remembering the premiere of the film. He wrote, "Watching #KKHH at the premiere at liberty is still so fresh in my memory. The post party. Nervously proud Yash Uncle & Hiroo Aunty, taking in the praises with fingers crossed. Adi standing quietly aside having lent full support all thru."

A number of fans too took to social media to celebrate 21 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Here's what they fondly wrote:

Notably, Tahira Kashyap, Manish Malhotra, Tanisha Mukerji and Ekta Kapoor too took to Instagram to congratulate the director on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completing 21 years.

