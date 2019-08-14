As Long as We Live, We’ll Have to Keep Fighting, Says Amitabh Bachchan Ahead of KBC Premiere

Amitabh Bachchan returns as the host of the popular television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) with its 11th season starting on August 19. At the trailer launch of the latest season Mumbai on in Tuesday, the megastar made an interesting revelation—his wife Jaya Bachchan watches the show’s every episode without fail.

"Everybody in my family watches KBC, but Jaya watches the show regularly. No matter what work she has, she will sit in front of the TV when the show starts. I would like to thank her publicly for that," he said.

While his entire family—including daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan—love the show, they can’t participate owing to certain rules of the channel, he said. "My family loves playing KBC at home—sometimes Shweta plays, sometimes Aishwarya. We all sit together and discuss the questions and answers.

“However, as per Sony channel’s rules, they cannot participate in the game show. So, I abide by it and keep them away from the show," he said.

Asked if his seven-year-old granddaughter Aaradhya watches the show, he replied, "Even Aaradhya has started watching the show now. She asks me questions about it and also tries to answer the questions when we all sit together and play the quiz at home."

On how keeps himself so energetic all the time, the 76-year-old actor said, "It's my job, I have to do it," adding that he tries to do as much work as possible. "I try to keep working, doing whatever work I get. I am grateful that you think I have been resolute in life. I feel, as long as we live, we will have to keep fighting."

