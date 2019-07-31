As Love Aaj Kal Completes 10 Years, Saif Ali Khan Says Sara's Film is Not a Continuation

Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal released exactly 10 years ago and continues to be one of the most loved films made by the director. Starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, Love Aaj Kal went on to become one of the biggest hits of 2009 for its unusual treatment of a love story, hummable songs and endearing performances.

Saif played the double role of Jaivardhan Singh and Veer Singh Panesar in the film that oscillated back and forth in time. His daughter Sara Ali Khan is now starring in a film directed by Imtiaz, and there was strong buzz that the film is a sequel to Love Aaj Kal. But Saif doesn't think so, and said that just because Sara is a part of it, he sees no relation between the two movies.

"I don't see it as a continuation. If it had been, I think that's a producer's thought, and I probably would have produced it for her or something like that. That's just not how it has come about. Imtiaz should probably try and make one of these every 10 years, calling it Aaj Kal with different actors! I'm hoping it is a different story, though," Saif said.

"I don't think LAK is my legacy at all. I don't think of it as Sara taking the franchise forward," the Sacred Games actor added. Imtiaz recently wrapped up the shooting of the new film with Sara and Kartik Aaryan in Himachal and photos from the sets have been doing the rounds of the internet for a while.

Imtiaz is happy that the older film is still relevant and the audience continues to talk about it. He said to Hindustan Times in a recent interview, "I think the freshness of the film comes from it's concept. The screenplay of a love relationship changes with time, but the basic rules of desire remain the same. That it's still fresh and people talk about it is a matter of great happiness for me. I remember having a great time shooting it. Many things happened for me for the first time in this film, and it makes me very happy."

