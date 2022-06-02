As Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Thrives at Ticket Window, New Song Added to Film

Mahesh Babu and Keethry Suresh-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata was released last month, and despite mixed reviews, the film performed well at the box office. Now, the Parasuram Petla directorial is back in the news for a special reason.

The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s decided to include another hit chartbuster, Murari Vaa, in the film. To improve the film’s box office collection, the makers have added the song to the theatrical version of the film. This song, titled Murari Vaa, is now being played on the big screens.

Mythri Movie Makers, the film’s production firm, tweeted and announced the news, “The most awaited news is here! The MASS Melody Murari Vaa song is now attached to Sarkaru Vaari Paata on the Big Screens! Blockbuster SVP.”

The song is reported to have been cut during the editing process. Previously, the makers chose to drop this song and distribute it only on YouTube. They have, however, now attached to the theatrical cut.

The producers seek to capitalise on the trend to profit from the film. It appears to be a brilliant move to get viewers to watch the film again, as fans have been eagerly waiting for this song. It remains to be seen whether the makers’ plan draws more crowds to the theatres.

However, new films have hit theatres this week, and that means the Mahesh Babu-starrer might be heading towards the end of its theatrical run.

Meanwhile, the film is now also heading towards the OTT release. There are reports that the movie will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 10.

