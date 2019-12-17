As Much We Love Equality, Still Long Way To Go, Says Sonakshi Sinha On Pay Parity

Sonakshi Sinha recently spoke about the gender pay parity in the Bollywood industry. She said that if the audience increases viewership for female led movies, they can expect a rise in pay too.

Talking to Pinkvilla, she said, "We have a long way to go. Even for the movies helmed by women, I have been a part of a few, nowhere is the pay structure as close to what a male superstar would get. Honestly, that has a lot to do with the audience too. I think Taapsee said that if the audiences come and watch our solo movies as much as they go and watch the male superstars, we can also charge that much because our returns will be that much. But the fact is that we don’t have that kind of audience as of now. As much as we talk and would love to have equality, the fact is there is a long way to go.”

Sonakshi will be seen reprising the role of Rajjo in Dabangg 3. The movie was recently in controversies over showing sages dancing in the Hud Hud Dabangg song. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had received a letter from Hindu organization Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, a Hindu organization, demanding the removal of a scene. Speaking on the same, she said, "If somebody has a problem, they should come to us first rather than going directly to the media. The intentions are very clear there and then. Honestly, never is it on our agenda to hurt anybody’s sentiments."

The actress made her Bollywood debut with the Dabangg franchise and has been a constant in its subsequent parts. She spoke about her experience on the same and said, “It has been an amazing journey, I can’t believe it has been nine years. It has been surreal, honestly it is like going back to home for me. I like being that heroine who can fit into any role. Whether it is Dabangg or Rowdy Rathore or Lootera or Akira.”

Dabangg 3 is slated to release December 20, 2019.

