MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

As Naagin 4 Wraps Up, Rashami Desai's Fans Trend #RashamiRulesAsShalaka On Twitter

credits - Rashami Desai Instagram

credits - Rashami Desai Instagram

Rashami Desai, who played Shalaka in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller Naagin 4, gets immense love for the role from her fans.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 10, 2020, 9:21 PM IST
Share this:

Actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai, who was seen as Shalaka in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller Naagin 4, is getting immense love from the fans for her role as they trend #RashamiRulesAsShalaka on Twitter.

The actress was roped in after her Bigg Boss 13 appearance. Naagin 4, which went off-air last week co-starred Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles. Jasmin Bhasin was also a part of the show.

Rashami has previously featured in shows like Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak.

View this post on Instagram

Kya hoga pyaar ki iss jung ka nateeja? #Naagin5, 9th August se, Sat-Sun raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. @realhinakhan @mohitmalhotra9 @dheerajdhoopar A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

Meanwhile, the upcoming season of the supernatural thriller stars Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra. The first look of the actors from Naagin 5 has also been shared by the channel.

Next Story
Loading