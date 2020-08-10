As Naagin 4 Wraps Up, Rashami Desai's Fans Trend #RashamiRulesAsShalaka On Twitter

Actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai, who was seen as Shalaka in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller Naagin 4, is getting immense love from the fans for her role as they trend #RashamiRulesAsShalaka on Twitter.

The actress was roped in after her Bigg Boss 13 appearance. Naagin 4, which went off-air last week co-starred Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles. Jasmin Bhasin was also a part of the show.

Short crisp and powerful That's how she lived the character She came and conquered! RASHAMI RULED AS SHALAKHA pic.twitter.com/a02gYAeYx2 — Pranjal (@imabadgurllll) August 8, 2020

Once again you proved what an amazing actor you are just like Tapasya, shorvori we fell in love with your naagin role so proud of you @TheRashamiDesai RASHAMI RULED AS SHALAKHA pic.twitter.com/RE5upvVNHX — Annie (@DesaiFans) August 8, 2020

A mandatory tweet on the iconic duo that we’re all going to miss : shalakha x chhaas RASHAMI RULED AS SHALAKHA pic.twitter.com/XgZBEjOGqK — . (@iiobsessedii) August 8, 2020

Today Shalakha will be killed and today is the last day of the Sassy Shalakha. Rashamians be like:- RASHAMI RULED AS SHALAKHA pic.twitter.com/ZbWVGwaeME — ✨|ℍ ♡ (@Kal_Hon_Na_Hon) August 8, 2020

Today is the last day of shalakha on naagin 4 So I wanted to post the First Day of Shalakha RASHAMI RULED AS SHALAKHA pic.twitter.com/ksBZzpnx3O — Dashingrash2.o (@o_rash2) August 8, 2020

Rashami has previously featured in shows like Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak.

Meanwhile, the upcoming season of the supernatural thriller stars Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra. The first look of the actors from Naagin 5 has also been shared by the channel.