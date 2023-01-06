As Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh Make Relationship Public, Actress Pragathi's Old Video Viral

With the help of a sweet video, Telugu actor Naresh and actress Pavitra Lokesh have made their partnership public. In a romantic clip, the actor said that they were all prepared to get married. On Twitter, he shared a video with the opening statement, “Welcome to Our World." The next part of the movie shows them cutting a cake and treating one another.

The duo can be seen holding a glass in one hand and leaning in for a kiss at the end of the video. As they share this private time, one can also see the fireworks in the distance. “Getting married soon," was also written in the caption at the end of the video.

New Year ✨New Beginnings 💖Need all your blessings 🙏From us to all of you #HappyNewYear ❤️ - Mee #PavitraNaresh pic.twitter.com/JiEbWY4qTQ — H.E Dr Naresh VK actor (@ItsActorNaresh) December 31, 2022

As the video went viral, fans and celebrities from the cinema congratulated the two.

On this occasion, an old video of actress Pragathi is also viral on social media. In the clip, she opens up about her troubled married life and is open to re-marriage if she finds someone. In the conversation with a journalist, Pragathi recalls her difficult days when she wasn’t getting movies and faced financial constraints.

The Bhageera actress said she was open to re-marriage and thought the partner should accept her two children. At the time of the interview, she said her priority as of now was fitness, children and career and then love. On the work front, she will share screen space with Chiranjeevi, Keerthi Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia in Bholaa Shankar next.

Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh met and fell in love while working on the sets of Sammohanam. The couple has also been living together for a considerable amount of time. They have acted in movies, including Ramarao on Duty, Middle-Class Abbayi, Happy Wedding, and Andaru Bagundali Andulo Nenundali.

This will be Naresh’s fourth marriage. Previously, Pavitra married a software engineer. She moved in with actor Suchendra Prasad following her divorce. However, they parted ways in 2018. The sibling of Mahesh Babu and the late actor Krishna, Naresh is Vijaya Nirmala’s child.

