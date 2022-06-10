As Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Got Married, Fans Searched For Their 'Age Difference'

After six years of dating, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan finally tied the knot on June 9. And the Internet has been asked just one question. Search engine Google says that the fans have been searching, “The age difference between the couple,” a lot.

Vignesh, born on September 18, 1985, is 36 years old, while Nayanthara, born on November 18, 1984, is 37.

That’s not it, Nayanthara’s wedding pictures have also been searched a lot by fans. As soon as the couple posted a few pictures of their wedding, they all went viral on social media.

Both looked adorable on their big day. Nayanthara chose to wear a whole monochrome wedding attire which was red. She paired it with heavy contrasting green jewellery which looked beautiful. On the other hand, Vignesh was seen in his traditional South Indian attire.

The duo revealed that there was no honeymoon planned yet. Nayanthara has consecutive shoots lined up for films like Godfather with Chiranjeevi in Telugu and Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan in Hindi.

The wedding took place on June 9 at the Star Hotel on Beach Road near Mamallapuram. The venue was set up in a huge glass house. It was reported that only about 100 people, including their close friends and family members, were invited to the wedding, which started with a bang with the Mehndi ceremony an evening before and they got married.

