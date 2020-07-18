As Nepotism Debate Flares up, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Trend on Twitter

The debate around nepotism in Bollywood is once again gaining momentum after screenwriter-director R Balki, came in defence of Bollywood's star kids. While he agreed to the fact that star kids "have an unfair or bigger advantage," over "outsiders", he said there are pros and cons to it.

Adding further, he said, "Find me a better actor than Alia Bhatt or Ranbir Kapoor, and we'll argue. It's unfair on these few people who're probably some of the finest actors."

Soon after, actors like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha among others were one of the top trends on Twitter. Sample some of these tweets:

#AliaBhatt and #RanbirKapoor on Trending. Meanwhile me waiting,when this trend clear down so that I can use twitter:- pic.twitter.com/EmmT3I3RCa — P R I Y A N K A S I N G H (@Priyaankaa07) July 18, 2020

#AliaBhatt #RanbirKapoor Alia and Ranbir are probably the only 2 nepotism products who have actually struggled to reach the level that they are at right now! RT if you agree pic.twitter.com/gDwOleiGZT — Just Indian Memes (@justindianmemes) July 17, 2020

#AliaBhatt Is privileged no matter what anyone says or how much she pays others to say it... She got flims on plate by karan johar also took others oppurtunity in flims like highway. Other actress never get the oppurtunity like she gets.... She gets awards for 15 minutes role. — nikkk (@queenbabe255) July 18, 2020

#AaradhyaBachchan Just few weeks before peoples were against of nepotism but now #AliaBhatt and #AaradhyaBachchan is trending Why??? People's: pic.twitter.com/KqhMEw5HyT — Sanjana Singh (Waytohunt) (@waytohunt1) July 18, 2020

#AliaBhatt Read, share and most importantly understand if you can. pic.twitter.com/x8UfINOEKP — Divyansh Khandelwal (@DivyanshDk2261) July 18, 2020

Star kids have been at the receiving end of heavy backlash ever since Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. They are being criticised for riding on the privileges of an insider.

A number of celebrities including Alia, Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar among others limited the comments on their social media handles after receiving hate comments on their posts.

Recently, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt had taken to Instagram to share screenshots of several rape threats and abusive messages she and the actress have been getting online. Shaheen said that she would not choose to ignore these messages from here on. In a strongly worded series of posts, Shaheen said while this does not surprise her, she will be taking steps against users who send her online rape threats, harassment and hate messages.