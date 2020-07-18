MOVIES

2-MIN READ

As Nepotism Debate Flares up, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Trend on Twitter

The debate around nepotism in Bollywood is once again gaining momentum after screenwriter-director R Balki, came in defence of Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 18, 2020, 8:06 PM IST
The debate around nepotism in Bollywood is once again gaining momentum after screenwriter-director R Balki, came in defence of Bollywood's star kids. While he agreed to the fact that star kids "have an unfair or bigger advantage," over "outsiders", he said there are pros and cons to it.

Adding further, he said, "Find me a better actor than Alia Bhatt or Ranbir Kapoor, and we'll argue. It's unfair on these few people who're probably some of the finest actors."

Soon after, actors like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha among others were one of the top trends on Twitter. Sample some of these tweets:

Star kids have been at the receiving end of heavy backlash ever since Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. They are being criticised for riding on the privileges of an insider.

A number of celebrities including Alia, Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar among others limited the comments on their social media handles after receiving hate comments on their posts.

Recently, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt had taken to Instagram to share screenshots of several rape threats and abusive messages she and the actress have been getting online. Shaheen said that she would not choose to ignore these messages from here on. In a strongly worded series of posts, Shaheen said while this does not surprise her, she will be taking steps against users who send her online rape threats, harassment and hate messages.

