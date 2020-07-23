As One Direction Marks 10th Anniversary, Fans Trend #10YearsOf1D on Twitter

Popular English-Irish boy band One Direction has turned 10 in July 2020. The band, often called as 1D, was formed in 2010 with band members Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson. However, Zayn took an exit from the group in 2015.

The popular group has released five albums till now, including Up All Night in 2011, 2012’s Take Me Home, Midnight Memories in the year 2013, Four from 2014, and the latest 2015’s Made in the A.M. The artists have given some of the best hits of all time. These include What Makes You Beautiful, Best Song Ever and Drag Me Down.

Apart from being the favourite band of many fans, One Direction has also won several awards, including Brit Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards and Teen Choice Awards.

As the group turned 10 today, their fans across social media are trending hashtags including #10YearsOf1D and #10YearsOfOneDirection. To celebrate the occasion, the band came back to Twitter after two years to mark the celebration.

“Tomorrow! You and me got a whole lot of history #10YearsOf1D,” the tweet read.

Tomorrow! You and me got a whole lot of history #10YearsOf1D pic.twitter.com/nwxrm5MSE9 — One Direction (@onedirection) July 22, 2020

A user mentioned, “5 strangers who turned into brothers, 5 amazing best selling albums, 5 years of memories, touring and laughter, 1 amazing Fandom… WE ARE 1D FAMILY! #10YearsOfOneDirection #10YearsOf1D.”

5 strangers who turned into brothers5 amazing bestselling albums 5 years of memories, touring and laughter1 amazing Fandom WE ARE 1D FAMILY ♥︎ #10YearsOfOneDirection #10YearsOf1D pic.twitter.com/Xl4hktOrf1 — : ¹ᴰ (@brillianthazza) July 23, 2020

Another shared a throwback clip, writing, “I can’t believe it’s ten years #10YearsOf1D.”

Here’s what the fandom brought to Twitter:

happy anniversary to the boys that grew up with me. i cant believe it’s been a decade. i am so thankful that you all had the courage to audition and do what you did. thank you thank you thank you. we’re still here. #10YearsOfOneDirection #10YearsOf1D pic.twitter.com/KprhLQiyds — ¹ᴰ ️‍ (@calmxlou) July 23, 2020

✨ enjoy this much more wholesome and much better edit of the boys ✨#10YearsWithOneDirection #10yearsOf1D pic.twitter.com/mHeXBHYQhx — aly⁷ ¹ᴰ (@loujoonie) July 23, 2020

