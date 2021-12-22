As Pawan Singh-Khesari Lal Yadav Feud Grows, Actor Akshara Singh Jumps in

Bhojpuri actors Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav are currently engaged in a war of words. The two have been targetting each other by coming live on social media. And now actor Akshara Singh has also jumped into the ongoing feud.

She has criticised Pawan’s superstar comment and said that she does not consider him a superstar. Regarding stardom, the actor said, “The real star is the one whose audience comes to theatres to watch his films".

Akshara Singh recently gave an interview in which she said that “no one becomes a star by standing on the stage and calling himself the biggest star. The public makes an artist a star. If someone had become a star by doing hoon-hoon, then everyone would have become a star".

Akshara did not stop there. She further said that if you can attract the audience to theatres, then you are the real star.

If the audience is excited about your films and wants to buy tickets, you are a star.

Akshara Singh’s advice to new artists:

Along with this, Akshara also advised new artists saying that nowadays many new artists are coming into the industry. After getting a few views on YouTube, they start considering themselves stars. "All I would like to say to such people is that you do not become a star by getting a few views. Nowadays, anyone can bring views. The real stars bring the audience to the theatres otherwise stop pretending to be a star."

This is not the first time Akshara has attacked Pawan Singh. In the past, the actor had accused Pawan of abuse, assault and threats to kill. Akshara had also accused him of cheating. After this dispute, both of them stopped working together.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.