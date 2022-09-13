As Per Genelia D’souza, This Is The Most Difficult Thing In The World

Genelia D’Souza is a popular face in the entertainment industry.The actress has established a distinct place in the hearts of her fans with acting chops in the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu film industries. Of late, Genelia has been in the limelight for her quirky and funny videos on Instagram. Recently, she treated her fans to yet another Instagram Reels.

Through her Reels, she revealed the most difficult thing in the world – to keep yourself happy. In the video, Genelia is lip-syncing to a trending audio clip. She captioned the video writing, “Is duniya mein sabse mushkil kaam – aapne aap ko khush rakhna hai ??? – Got me thinking.”

Her video attracted the attention of millions on Instagram within no time. So far, Genelia D’Souza’s post has garnered more than 4.9 million views. Thousands of users also flooded the comment section of her post with their views on the same.

Check out Genelia D’Souza’s Instagram reel below:



Genelia D’Souza loves to join the bandwagon of viral trends on social media. Recently, the song Kala Chashma was trending on Instagram. So Genelia hopped on the trend with her husband Riteish Deshmukh, as well as friends Ashish Chowdhry, Samita Bangargi, Jennifer Winget, Shabir Ahluwalia, Kanchi Kaul and Mushtaq Shiekh, to record a funny dance video.

Along with sharing the video, she wrote, “And when the gang meets It’s just- This is us.” The video was loved by the masses with more than 6.8 million views and 800k likes on Instagram.



On the work front, Genelia D’ Souza started her acting career with the hit movie Tujhe Meri Kasam, alongside Riteish Deshmukh. Later, she worked in many popular films, including Boys, Satyam, Ready, Masti, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and Force, to name a few.

Genelia is all set to share the screen space with her husband Riteish Deshmukh in the upcoming film Mister Mummy. The movie is a Hindi-language romance comedy, directed by Shaad Ali.

