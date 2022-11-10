As Polladhavan Completes 15 Years, Divya Spandana Hints at Sequel

Film Polladhavan marked the debut of one of the most critically acclaimed filmmakers in Tamil Cinema Vetri Maaran. Polladhavan was immensely successful and cemented Vetri’s position as a director in the film industry. This movie completed 15 years on November 8 and the cast had a get-together on this occasion. Actress-politician Divya Spandana, who played the female lead in this project, shared some pictures from the event.

“Polladhavan 15 years to the date and thanks to the film I met my longest-standing friend @dhanushkraja (he suggested me for the film) through thick & thin Vetri sir it was a pleasure, I learnt so much from you.@gvprakash best BGM look forward to Polladhavan 2,” she tweeted.

Divya’s fans were also delighted at this occasion and expressed their happiness. A follower wrote that even though he doesn’t agree with Divya’s political opinions, Polladhavan and her acting skills are worth watching.

I have strong reservation on your Political statements @divyaspandana But your acting skills & Polladhavan, was worth to watch!!! — Hoysala.Ramanna.Valmiki (@HoysalaRValmiki) November 8, 2022

Another fan revealed that initially, Divya was not the first choice for the role of the female lead in Polladhavan. Before her, makers were considering Kajal Aggarwal and Poonam Bajwa. However, they later zeroed in on Divya’s name.

Earlier it was Poonam / Kajal Finally Divya got the lucky opportunity pic.twitter.com/9Kl2HpY2YO — MSR (@itz_chillax) November 8, 2022

Fans are extremely excited to see their favourite on-screen couple Dhanush and Divya together again. Many of them will be surely curious to know about the possible plot of Polladhavan’s sequel. Polladhavan’s storyline revolves around Prabhu (Dhanush) who wastes a considerable chunk of time playing carrom and losing his father’s earnings.

Due to his irresponsible behaviour, he gets into an altercation with his father, who gives him some money. He asks Prabhu to do something productive in life with these earnings. He purchases a bike and finds a job as well. However, Prabhu faces the most difficult situation when he loses this bike. He also gets at loggerheads with the underworld which makes his condition more difficult. How he manages to get out of these situations forms the core theme of Polladhavan.

