As Ponniyin Selvan Rules Box Office, Producers Association Congratulates Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 has wreaked havoc at the worldwide box office. The magnum opus has collected over Rs 200 crore in its opening weekend and shattered several records in Indian cinema. Recently, office bearers of the Tamil Film Active Producers Association (TFAPA) met director Mani Ratnam and congratulated him on the huge success of Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1. TFAPA shared a heartwarming picture from the meeting on their official Twitter account. Reports suggest that Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 collected around Rs 17 crore in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Our office bearers met the Legend #ManiRatnam sir & wished him on the huge success of #PonniyinSelvan #PS1 . We at #TFAPA proud of the success 💐 pic.twitter.com/tyHjBAOFVs — Tamil Film Active Producers Association (@tfapatn) October 3, 2022

Going by the unprecedented box office numbers of Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1, it can be said that the film will easily cross Rs 500 crore worldwide.

The makers of Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 have promoted the film as a grand visual spectacle. The film features an engrossing premise that revolves around India’s greatest Empire, the Cholas.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name. It is worth mentioning that Mani Ratnam’s period drama is the first Tamil film to be screened in the visually immersive IMAX format.

Critics have praised Mani Ratnam for his near-flawless adaptation of a much-loved literary work. Many prominent critics have marvelled at how Mani Ratnam has managed to shrink a complex five-volume novel into a two-part movie. Moreover, movie buffs have loved Ponniyin Selvan’s vast scale and visual scope.

Mani Ratnam’s magnificent film boasts of a star-studded cast that includes Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, and R Parthiban.

Ponniyin Selvan’s music is composed by maestro AR Rahman and has been very well received. Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 has been bankrolled by Mani Ratnam along with Subaskaran of Lyca Productions.

