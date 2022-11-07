As Prashant Damle Completes 12,500th Show, Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Pic

Veteran actor Prashant Damle, who has been working in the Marathi theatre for 39 years, has created a record by performing his 12,500th theatrical show on Sunday in Mumbai. Various actors, including political leaders Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, MNS Chief Raj Thackeray and BJP Mumbai President Ashish Shelar among others. The actor performed his milestone experiment act at Shanmukhananda Auditorium. Amitabh Bachchan, who couldn’t attend the event, extended his best wishes to Prashant Damle for the show.

Big B shared a set of unseen pictures in which he’s seen felicitating Prashant at an event. The Jhund actor wrote in the caption, “Today, Prashant Damle Ji is performing his record 12,500th show. And reaching this milestone in just 39 years is another great feat in itself!”

He continued and shared that he was present at his 1,000th show and has been a fan of his craft. “I was in the audience when Prashant Ji did the 1000th show of Eka Lagnachi Goshta and have been a fan of his craft since then. He is one of the biggest reasons why people are still in love with Marathi theatre,” Amitabh Bachchan added.

He also shared that although he wasn’t physically present his heart and mind are there with the Marathi legendary actor. “I might not be physically present at this glorious occasion, but my mind and heart are there with you. I would like to extend my best wishes to Prashantji and all the other performers!”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Goodbye alongside Rashmika Mandana and Neena Gupta. He is all set for his upcoming film Uunchai which is set for its theatrical release on November 11. The Soorah Barjatya’s directorial also features Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra in key roles. Big B also has ‘Project K’, a Pan-India film which also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, and a Hindi remake of The Intern with Deepika.

