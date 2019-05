As #Pray_for_Nesamani Goes Viral, Vadivelu Says He’s Unaware of Social Media’s New Obsession

He may have become a national sensation, but comedian Vadivelu was unaware that Contractor Neasamani, the character he played 18 years ago in the Tamil film Friends, has become India’s number 1 Twitter trend.When informed about all the attention that Neasamani has been getting lately, he told The News Minute , "I have no idea what is happening. I haven't seen anything yet.""What? It has become famous across the world? Oh god. It has gone to America and everywhere? Thank you," he said.Talking about the 2001 film, he said, "Yes, the movie was with Vijay and Suriya. I have acted in a lot of movies and made the whole world laugh. But I didn't know about this," adding, "Send me the memes on WhatsApp.”For the uninitiated, #Pray_for_Neasamani started trending when Civil Engineering Learners—a Pakistani meme page—shared a photo of a hammer on social media and asked its followers “What is the name of the tool in your country?”Notably, it was the same the hammer from Friends, which injures Contractor Neasamani after one of his subordinates mistakenly drops it on him in a comic scene featured on Vijay, Suriya and Vadivelu.Netizens were quick enough to trace the hammer’s true origins and wondered how Contractor Neasamani was doing now, asking if he was OK, thus giving birth to #Pray_for_Neasamani. Now, the hashtag has gone viral, with journalists, politicians and brands jumping on the bandwagon.