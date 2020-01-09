As Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Split with Royal Family, Memes Break Internet

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan stunned the British monarchy on Wednesday by quitting as front-line members -- reportedly without first consulting Queen Elizabeth II.

In a shock announcement, the couple said they would spend time in North America and rip up long-established relations with the press.

Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Step Back as 'Senior' Members of Britain Royal Family After Choppy Year

Media reports said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their bombshell statement without notifying either Harry's grandmother the monarch, or his father Prince Charles.

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," they said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," they added.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America."

The announcement appeared to catch the royal family and people by surprise. However, bracing the news, fans did express their feelings towards Meghan and Prince Harry's move. Check out the best reactions to the news below:

Prince Harry and Meghan put their two weeks notice into the Royal Family...I didn’t even know they could do that. Let me go get some stationary to officially quit some of my family too. #PrinceHarry #MeghanAndHarry #meghanmarkle pic.twitter.com/reaSy8vdC5 — Divinely Ty (@DivinelyTy) January 8, 2020

#MeghanMarkle driving out the gates of Buckingham Palace for the last time: pic.twitter.com/O6Eq9W8u6W — Mr. Gorporani (@Mr_3LastNames) January 8, 2020

So #MeghanMarkle can play herself in an upcoming series of the Crown. This will keep #HarryandMeghan financially independent. pic.twitter.com/f2JpR8oM5l — Anand Reddy (@AnandSReddy) January 8, 2020

Meghan bumping into the queen on her way out of the palace #Megxit #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/kwkOTCbmBF — Musical Critic (@MusicalCritic) January 9, 2020

Meghan Markle on the sets of The Crown season 8 to play herself #Megxit #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/A0mtliJylA — mayank (@mayannkk) January 9, 2020

When Princess Diana & Meghan Markie meet in Heaven pic.twitter.com/2Y5yzgrBGN — a princess diana stan account (@seabethree) January 8, 2020

i tried to meghan markle my dad and it did not work pic.twitter.com/penFZ9FhqV — Scaachi (@Scaachi) January 8, 2020

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.