Sonu Sood is not just known for his acting skills but also his humanitarian work. During the COVID pandemic, the actor helped thousands return to their hometowns or get livelihoods. One man from Jaipur, who opened a shop with the help of Sonu Sood two years ago, named his food stall after the star. Back then, Sonu Sood had promised to visit him someday.

Now, the actor finally got a chance to fulfil his promise. Sonu Sood, on Saturday, shared a video of himself meeting the stall owner and wishing him good luck. In the caption, the actor wrote, “During COVID days Balraj ji had opened a fast food corner in Jaipur in my name, and I had promised to visit him someday. After 2 years, I had the privilege of visiting his place. Balraj Ji was pure love. May he open his five-star hotel soon."

In the video, a man named Balraj is seen welcoming Sonu Sood to his stall. As the actor steps down from his car, Balraj and his workers are seen greeting him with smiles on their faces. They offered him a garland. The man, in the video, revealed that he opened the food stall during the pandemic with the help of Sonu Sood and fed people who had no money to buy food. The banner on the stall read- Sonu Sood Fast Food Corner.

The food stall owner then serves Sonu Sood a plate of Pav Bhaji.

Sonu Sood, in a separate post, expressed his gratitude after learning of a temple being built in his honour. A video posted of his statue and wrote: “Humbled. I don’t deserve this but if you wanna do then build schools and hospitals.”

Sonu will next be seen in Fateh, a film inspired by real-life incidents and featuring high-octane action sequences. The actor was last seen in Thamilarasan and Samrat Prithviraj.

