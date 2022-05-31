As Pune Plogathon Mega Drive Approaches, Actor-RJ Amruta Deshmukh Has A Message

Marathi actor Amruta Deshmukh is one of the most prominent female faces in the Marathi entertainment industry. Amruta was last seen in Sweety Satarkar and the audience loves her for the sincerity with which she acts. Amruta is a multi-talented personality and is currently working as an RJ at Radio Mirchi 98.3, Pune. She has acquired tremendous fame from her stint at Radio Mirchi 98.3 with the show, Puniyachi Talkerwadi. Listeners have loved Amruta’s chirpy voice and her lively personality.

Recently, Amruta shared on her Instagram handle that Pune Municipal Corporation is organising a special Plogathon drive in association with Mirchi Marathi.

In her Instagram post, Amruta has shared a light-hearted reel in which she explains the purpose behind the Plogathon drive. Amruta has also appealed to her followers to actively participate in this unique initiative.

Amruta captioned her Instagram reel, “Plogathon! Plogging + Marathon! In association with @pmc_pune! Schedule for this activity:

-31st May: Bavdhan- Chandni chowk road

-2nd June: Aundh(Westend mall road)

-3rd June: Porwal road (dhanori)

-4th June: MIT college road

-5th June: Mega plogathon drive: Bhide Bridge –

All above are happening between morning 7 to 8! See you all”.

The word ‘plogging’ is derived from the words ‘pick up litter’ and ‘jogging’. Plogging basically involves collecting trash and litter during jogging in the morning hours. Plogging has become a global campaign to improve the health of the planet by ending the menace of litter.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has organised a special plogathon drive to spread awareness about cleanliness among citizens. Plogathon is a great initiative for maintaining public hygiene with the active participation of citizens.

PMC’s drive will culminate with a ‘Pune Plogathon 2022: Mega Drive’, which will be organised on June 5. It is worth mentioning that Amruta has featured in several TV serials like Mi Tujhich Re, Devashappath, Freshers and Tumcha Aamcha Same Asta.

