Happy Birthday Radhika Apte: Andhadhun to Badlapur, 5 Hit Movies of the Actress

What’s common between Sacred Games, Ghoul and Lust Stories? Yes, it is the ‘omnipresent’ Radhika Apte! The talented actress known for her off-beat roles turns 35 today. Apte started her career in 2003 and has worked in both cinema and theatre.

On her birthday, take a look at some of the film done by the actress.

Raat Akeli Hai

The thriller-drama directed by Honey Trehan was released on Netflix in July 2020. Apte plays the role of Radha, a newlywed woman whose husband was murdered on the night of their marriage. There are several layers to the character of Apte, which she has played to perfection. The movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role.

Andhadhun

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, this 2018 dark comedy-crime thriller had Apte playing the role of Sophie, a ‘girl next door’ who falls in love with the protagonist, Akash, played by Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie, which received critical acclaim and collected Rs. 456.89 crores at the box-office, also starred veteran actress Tabu in a pivotal role.

PadMan

Unlike her previous roles, in this film directed by R Balki, Radhika Apte played the role of Gayatri, a shy housewife. Starring opposite Akshay Kumar, Apte earned praise for her portrayal of a woman who does not like the idea that her husband is trying to make sanitary napkins. The film was a hit at the box office, earning over Rs. 200 crores worldwide.

Parched

In this 2015 drama, Radhika played the role of Lajjo, a woman who is trying hard to conceive a baby but fails and thus thinks she is barren. Lajjo is also physically abused by her husband. This role involved semi-nudity, which Radhika was able to pull off boldly. Directed by Leena Yadav, the film received critical acclaim.

Badlapur

Radhika Apte’s character Koko did not have substantial screen space in this movie, but she registered her presence because of her powerful performance. The action-thriller film was directed by Sriram Raghavan and released in 2015. The film performed well at the box office and received glorious reviews by critics and movie-lovers alike.