As Raj Babbar Turns 70, A Look at His Love and Married Life

Actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar is celebrating his birthday today. On this special day, we will have a look at some of the lesser-known facts about his married life with Nadira Babbar and Smita Patil.

They first made acquaintance when Raj was given the chance to perform in one of Nadira’s performances. While Raj was still trying to establish himself in Hindi cinema, their love got stronger over time, and they got married in 1975.

Juhi Babbar, the daughter of Raj and Nadira, was born in Delhi. Raj moved to Mumbai for better opportunities. After some difficulty, he brought Nadira with him.

Later, he fell in love with Bollywood actress Smita Patil. He even forgot about his family because of his relationship with Smita. Their relationship created a lot of buzz in the industry.

Raj Babbar had two children at the time as well. He, nonetheless, decided to get married to Smita. Both were in live-in for a long time. On December 13, 1986, Smita Patil passed away. After Smita’s demise, Nadira helped a broken Raj cope with the loss.

Raj Babbar returned to his first wife after Smita’s death and has 3 children now. Prateik Babbar is Smita Patil’s son, while Juhi and Arya Babbar are Nadira’s children.

Nadira said in an interview that she was astounded to hear Raj’s love story. Because of her children, she was broken but eventually became peaceful. Nadira then engrossed herself in her children and theatre.

