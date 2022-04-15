As Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Exchange Vows, Fans Ask When These Couples are Getting Married

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in a fairy tale wedding attended by only their friends and family on Thursday. The intimate ceremony was held at Ranbir’s home in Bandra, Mumbai. The fans of Ranbir and Alia are over the moon after their dreamy wedding. Now that the wedding of Ranbir and Alia is done and dusted, let us look at some of the other prominent Bollywood couples who might take the plunge in the near future.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have become one of the most loved couples in B-town. Their chemistry in the film, Shershaah, was loved by the fans. The couple even flew to the Maldives last year for New Year’s Eve. The fans of the couple would love to see them get married.

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria have been dating for more than a year. The lovebirds regularly post cute pictures of each other and attend family gatherings together. The fans of the couple are hoping that Tara will soon become Aadar Ki Dulhania.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are said to be dating for many years now. While the duo hasn’t confirmed their relationship status, the rumoured lovebirds often comment on each other’s posts on Instagram and are seen spending time together.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Arjun and Malaika are one of the power couples of Bollywood. The lovebirds confirmed they were dating on Arjun’s birthday in 2019. It will be interesting to see if these two take the plunge.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been in a relationship for a while now. Athiya even came to pick the star Indian batsmen at the Mumbai airport ahead of IPL 2022. Bollywood and cricket fans are always excited to see the couple and would love to see them get married.

