As Rishab Shetty's Kantara Goes Strong, Why Other Kannada Projects Might Suffer

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has received overwhelming reviews from the audience. The movie has performed brilliantly at the box office across India. Directed and written by Rishab Shetty, Kantara grossed over Rs 200 crore at the box office globally. The electrifying results of Kantara have cast a gloomy shadow on the upcoming Kannada projects. Banaras and Dil Pasand will hit the theatres on November 4 and November 11 respectively.

President of the Producers Association Umesh Bankar said, “Kannada film producers are afraid to release their films. It doesn’t look like Kantara fever is over yet. Most of the producers who noticed this are thinking of releasing their films later.” He also added that the audience is watching Kantara again and again similar to Puneeth Rajkumar’s movies.

It seems the craze of Rishab Shetty Kantara will remain at the box office for a while now. And these movies cannot wait too long for release. Hence, the only option that remains with the producer and director is to hit the movie on prescribed dates. Talking about the movies, Dil Pasand is directed by AR Shiva Tejas and features Nishvika Naidu, Darling Krishna, Sadhu Kokila, Megha Shetty, and Rangayana Raghu.

Banaras, directed by Jayathirtha, is a mysterious love story and as the name suggests, it depicts the beauty, rich heritage, and culture of the area. It features Achyuth Kumar, Sonal Monteiro, Devaraj, and Debobrato Mukherjee.

Kantara is folklore with local beliefs. The storyline is set in coastal Karnataka and features the director himself as the main character.

Breakdown of box office collection of Kantara –

The first week – Rs. 26.75 crore

The second week – Rs. 37.25 crore

The third week – Rs. 75 crore

4th Friday – Rs. 7.25 crore

4th Saturday – Rs. 11.25 crore

4th Sunday – Rs. 12.75 crore

4th Monday – Rs. 10.50 crore

4th Tuesday – Rs. 10 crore

4th Wednesday – Rs. 10.25 crore

