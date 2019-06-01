Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

As Robert Pattinson is Cast in The Batman, His Perfect Jawline Takes the Credit

As per a report in Variety, Robert Pattinson has been confirmed to play Batman in the upcoming film directed by Matt Reeves. Twitter is of the opinion that Pattinson's jawline makes him the perfect fit for the role.

News18.com

Updated:June 1, 2019, 1:08 PM IST
As Robert Pattinson is Cast in The Batman, His Perfect Jawline Takes the Credit
Image of Robert Pattinson, courtesy of Instagarm
The news of Robert Pattinson as a tentative cast for Batman was a shocker for many, for reasons unknown. In a development in the matter, as per Variety, Pattinson's role as the caped crusader is confirmed by the Warner Bros. studio and that he had signed a deal on Friday. He has successfully trumped actor Nicholas Hoult, who was also in the bidding to play Gotham city's masked vigilante after Ben Affleck's exit from the role.

Pattinson will be first seen in The Batman, which is directed by Matt Reeves and hits theaters on June 25, 2021. While the pre-production on the film is expected to start this summer, fans were quite impressed when the news was confirmed on Friday night. Of all the reasons one can think of, people are of the opinion that Pattinson has the perfect jawline, which makes him the ideal fit for the brooding man behind the mask.

Come to think of it, Batman's time in the film is better spent inside the mask than without it, making the jaw one of the most prominent consideration for Pattinson's casting, if and only if the makers had that in mind. Sooner than later, images of Pattinson's jaw started circulating on social media, citing this perfect feature for the perfect origin story.

Read some reactions here:
















Among the actors who have played the brooding superhero in the past are Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Affleck.

