As Robert Pattinson is Cast in The Batman, His Perfect Jawline Takes the Credit

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
As Robert Pattinson is Cast in The Batman, His Perfect Jawline Takes the Credit
As per a report in Variety, Robert Pattinson has been confirmed to play Batman in the upcoming film directed by Matt Reeves. Twitter is of the opinion that Pattinson's jawline makes him the perfect fit for the role.
Image of Robert Pattinson, courtesy of Instagarm
Loading...
The news of Robert Pattinson as a tentative cast for Batman was a shocker for many, for reasons unknown. In a development in the matter, as per Variety, Pattinson's role as the caped crusader is confirmed by the Warner Bros. studio and that he had signed a deal on Friday. He has successfully trumped actor Nicholas Hoult, who was also in the bidding to play Gotham city's masked vigilante after Ben Affleck's exit from the role.
Pattinson will be first seen in The Batman, which is directed by Matt Reeves and hits theaters on June 25, 2021. While the pre-production on the film is expected to start this summer, fans were quite impressed when the news was confirmed on Friday night. Of all the reasons one can think of, people are of the opinion that Pattinson has the perfect jawline, which makes him the ideal fit for the brooding man behind the mask.
Come to think of it, Batman's time in the film is better spent inside the mask than without it, making the jaw one of the most prominent consideration for Pattinson's casting, if and only if the makers had that in mind. Sooner than later, images of Pattinson's jaw started circulating on social media, citing this perfect feature for the perfect origin story.
Read some reactions here:
Among the actors who have played the brooding superhero in the past are Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Affleck.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Pattinson will be first seen in The Batman, which is directed by Matt Reeves and hits theaters on June 25, 2021. While the pre-production on the film is expected to start this summer, fans were quite impressed when the news was confirmed on Friday night. Of all the reasons one can think of, people are of the opinion that Pattinson has the perfect jawline, which makes him the ideal fit for the brooding man behind the mask.
Come to think of it, Batman's time in the film is better spent inside the mask than without it, making the jaw one of the most prominent consideration for Pattinson's casting, if and only if the makers had that in mind. Sooner than later, images of Pattinson's jaw started circulating on social media, citing this perfect feature for the perfect origin story.
Read some reactions here:
I mean, he has the perfect jawline for #Batman #RobertPattinson pic.twitter.com/QSaHcwuN3b— Steph (@gizmololz) May 31, 2019
Ok but Robert Pattinson’s jaw is gonna look amazing in that cowl.— Kevin Wada (@kevinwada) May 31, 2019
#RobertPattinson— @montyroy (@AsoleKrushna) June 1, 2019
For first time in history I'm excited for Batman...
Congrats pic.twitter.com/UybgaGoiEF
My thinking too pic.twitter.com/X3fmI2vys1— Steph (@gizmololz) June 1, 2019
First look at Robert Pattinson as Batman pic.twitter.com/m8S1hQOGSe— Roman Tweetov (@teetov_) May 31, 2019
Among the actors who have played the brooding superhero in the past are Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Affleck.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Denies Visiting Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Royal Baby Archie
- PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
- ICC World Cup 2019 | See Russell as an Impact Player for Us: Holder
- The Food Book Recipes App Has a Million Options, And Its Secret Ingredient is Artificial Intelligence
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Software Update Brings Wide-Angle Night Mode, May Security Patch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results