As Ryan Reynolds Turns 44, Take a Look at These Pics of the Family Man that He is

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds – who turns 44 today – is known for his sense of humour, especially when it comes to his wife and actress Blake Lively. The two are known to have set the couple goals in Hollywood with their sarcastic digs at each other at various public appearances.

Reynolds first met Blake in 2010 on the sets of Green Lantern. At the time, Reynolds was married to actress Scarlett Johansson. Reynolds and the Black Widow actress announced their split the same year.

Blake and Reynolds started dating in 2011 and got married in 2012. The couple now has three children – Inez Reynolds, Betty Reynolds and James Reynolds. Take a look at some of the pictures of this ideal Hollywood family:

The Deadpool actor has his own unique way of wishing his wife a happy birthday. He posted a series of pictures of him and Blake, where the latter was in her most candid self.

To get back at her husband, Blake also posted a funny picture of her with Reynolds, where she can be seen poking his nose. Captioning the image, Blake said, “I picked a good one. Happy birthday @vancityreynolds.”

The Canadian actor shared a jovial picture from New Orleans accompanied by his wife.

Reynolds also owns a Gin company known as Aviation Gin and has used his social media to promote the company. His wife has also accompanied him at many such promotional events. In one of the images, Blake is expressing how proud she is of her husband’s achievements.

The couple is known to make some chic red carpet appearances. From their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the Met Gala in 2014 to the Pokémon Detective Pikachu movie premiere this year, the couple makes sure they leave an impression.

Ryan will be next seen in Free Guy, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, The Croods: A New Age and Red Notice.