As Sajid Nadiadwala Preps For Housefull 5, Know Actors Who Will Reprise Their Roles

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull franchise is identified with Akshay Kumar’s vital comic timing. It is one of the few franchises in Hindi cinema that have a 100 per cent hit ratio. Sajid Nadiadwala has finally nailed his idea for the fifth edition of the Housefull franchise, titled Housefull 5, and is currently working on the script. The NGE production will feature Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and Bobby Deol, and will be one of the largest multi-starrers in Hindi cinema.

A source close to the team has revealed that Housefull 5 will be the biggest film of the franchise. He further added, “Sajid Nadiadwala has the plan of bringing an entire universe of his Housefull franchise under one roof ever since the release of Housefull 4. He has been trying to crack a plot that justifies the presence of all the characters and he finally has the plot locked. He is currently in the process of finalizing a story and screenplay around his idea.”

The director is taking a personal interest in shaping the story for Housefull 5 and will bring in a top director once the script is finalised. “The plan is to put Housefull 5 on the floor late next year. Housefull 5 has been in the works for quite some time, and the desire is now becoming a reality,” the person continued.

For those who don’t know, the writer was the first to break the news of Sajid Nadiadwala planning a Housefull universe on November 26, 2019, right after the release of Housefull 4. Aside from the five male lead actors, Sajid aims to bring all of the film’s female leads back to the franchise by creating some incredibly interesting roles for them.

