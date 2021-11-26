As Salman Khan Returns to Big Screen, Antim Expected to Break Box Office Records

Actor Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma-starrer film Antim: The Final Truth hit the theatres on Friday. With this movie, Salman returns to the big screen after two years. Dabangg 3 was the last film, starring Salman, which premiered in theatres in December 2019. Salman’s ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ was released on the OTT platform in May 2021.

As Salman Khan makes a comeback on the big screen with ‘Antim’, trade analysts say the film may go on to break some records at the box office. His last theatrical release ‘Dabangg 3’ earned around Rs 146 crores at the box office. Now, cinemas have been reopened after a long gap and Salman’s fans were waiting to see him in action on big screens. Hence, it is expected that Antim will make a big collection at the box office.

Antim marks the first collaboration of Salman with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The story of Antim revolves around an honest police officer Rajveer Singh (Salman Khan) and a farmer’s son Rahuliya’s (Aayush Sharma) conflict. Fans are going to see a completely different look of Salman in this film. He will be seen in a Sardar’s getup for the first time in the entire film.

Movies featuring Salman Khan in the role of a cop have seen success at the box office. ‘Wanted’ and ‘Dabangg’ series have proven that in the past. Therefore, it is expected that Salman’s film ‘Antim’ is also going to get a lot of love from the audience.

Apart from Salman and Aayush, Antim also stars Mahesh V. Manjrekar, Mahima Makwana and Pragya Jaiswal. The movie is a remake of the 2018 Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. Mahesh Manjrekar has directed Antim while it has been produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.