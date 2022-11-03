As Sardar Roars at Box Office, Producer Gifts Director PS Mithran a Luxury SUV

Karthi’s spy thriller Sardar hit theatres on October 21 on the occasion of Diwali. The film received good reviews from the audience and critics as well. According to official reports, Sardar, which has collected over Rs 85 crore at the box office, is inching towards the 100-crore mark. Produced by Prince Pictures, this film is directed by PS Mithran. Karthi played a dual role in Sardar. It also stars Raashi Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Chunkey Pandey, Laila, Rithvik, Munishkanth, Ashwin Kumar and Yugi Sethu in pivotal roles.

Karthi and producer Lakshman Kumar of Prince Pictures are reportedly extremely happy with the grand success of Sardar. Both of them credit the film’s success to director PS Mithran and Lakshman Kumar recently expressed gratitude with a gift. The producer has gifted PS Mithran a brand-new automobile. PS Mithran is now a proud owner of a Toyota Fortuner presented to him by Lakshman Kumar.

A video of Karthi and Laxman arriving in a vehicle and unveiling Fortuner in the presence of PS Mithran is going viral on the internet. The three of them then go for a test drive in the new car, with Karthi behind the wheel. At the end of the video, the keys are handed over to PS Mithran.

The music for Sardar has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar and the cinematography by George C. Williams and the cinematography by Reuben. Meanwhile, the makers have already announced the second part of the film at the Success Meet press conference in Chennai. In the sequel too, Karthi will be seen playing a spy with the action shifting to Cambodia this time.

