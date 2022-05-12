As Sarkaru Vaari Paata Hits Theatres, A Look At Mahesh Babu's Past May Releases

Mahesh Babu needs no special introduction. He has given a huge number of hits at the box office. On May 12, his much-anticipated Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram, was released worldwide. This film has brilliant on-screen chemistry between the lead pair of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh.

The film is getting a huge response from the audience on the first day of its release. The actor has previously given several films in May. Let’s take a look at his other May releases and how they performed at the box office.

Nijam

The film was released on May 23, 2003. The actor won the Nandi Award for Best Actor for this film directed by Teja. But the film did not do that well at the box office.

Naani

The film was released on May 14, 2004, but unfortunately, the film was not able to impress the audience. This was the second Telugu film directed by SJ Surya after the sensational success of Khushi. Mahesh Babu made a name for himself as an actor with the film Naani but it was unsuccessful.

Brahmotsavam

The film was released on May 20, 2016. Directed by Srikanth Addala, the movie arrived in theatres with sky-high expectations but unfortunately did not do that well. Along with Mahesh Babu, the film stars Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Pranitha Subhash.

Maharshi

The film was released on May 9, 2019, and it was a huge success. Maharshi was directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Along with Mahesh Babu, the film stars Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh, while Jagapathi Babu, Kaikala Satyanarayana, and Kota Srinivasa Rao, Prakash Raj, and Jayasudha play supporting roles. The film collected over Rs.100 crores.

These movies were released in May and didn’t do well at the box office. This time, he is coming back on the big screen after more than 2 years with Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Fans have huge expectations of this film. Let’s see if the film hits or misses?

