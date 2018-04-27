GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

As Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding Rumours Take Flight, Here's What The Actor Has To Say On Her Idea of Marriage

Sonam said that she would prefer to give away the money instead of spending a handsome amount on an extravagant wedding.

News18.com

Updated:April 27, 2018, 12:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
As Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding Rumours Take Flight, Here's What The Actor Has To Say On Her Idea of Marriage
Image courtesy: Instagram/Anand Ahuja
As the wedding rumours of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja take flight, the actor recently opened up about her idea of marriage in an interview with The National. She shared that it’s the idea of a marriage that appeals to her more than a wedding.

Sonam said that she would prefer to give away the money instead of spending a handsome amount on an extravagant wedding. “I think the whole idea of a marriage is more appealing to me than a wedding. I think there is too much money spent; it’s all very crass, and I would rather give that money away.”

She further added that she’d prefer to have a wedding at home with complete rituals. “I’d rather have a wedding at home than anywhere else. I think it’s important to do all the rituals, but I don’t believe in spending all that money, I find it disgusting and very wasteful, and I’m not okay with that at all,” she was quoted as saying.

According to reports, the actor is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Anand Ahuja on May 8. While there has been no official confirmation yet, reports suggest that the wedding will be an intimate affair with only close friends and family members in attendance and the reception will be a grand one with Bollywood biggies marking their presence on the special day. If there's any truth to the reports, the countdown for the wedding has already begun!

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Know Your Judge: Indu Malhotra

Know Your Judge: Indu Malhotra

Recommended For You