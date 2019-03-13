LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

As Soon As Kalank Teaser Dropped, Hilarious Memes Took Over the Internet

The teaser of Karan Johar's much anticipated saga Kalank, featuring an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha dropped on Tuesday.

News18.com

Updated:March 13, 2019, 10:31 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
As Soon As Kalank Teaser Dropped, Hilarious Memes Took Over the Internet
Image courtesy: Karan Johar/ Instagram
Loading...
The teaser of Karan Johar's much-anticipated saga Kalank, featuring an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha dropped on Tuesday.

Larger than life characters, grand Sanjay-Leela-Bhansali-looking set and minimalist narration got the viewers talking about the film. Although there was not much narration to dig from the teaser, Varun's "Kuch rishte karz ki tarah hote hain, unhe nibhaana nahi, chukana padta hai" and Alia's "Humse zyaada barbaad aur koi nahi iss duniya mein" dialogues, in particular, caught much attention on social media, inspiring hilarious memes. Take a look:






















The two-minute clip features the entire cast of the film in a 1940s set up. Sanjay plays the role of Baldev Chaudhry, an ageing patriarch.

With references to Dussehra and glimpses of a rural setting, the teaser reminds one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, which had similar motifs and undertones. The colours, mood and presentation of Kalank is grandiose, something which has mostly been associated with a Bhansali movie so far.

Kalank will mark the return of Sanjay and Madhuri together for the first time in 21 years. The film will also feature the hit pairing of Varun and Alia for a fourth time (Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania). Kalank will release on April 17.


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram