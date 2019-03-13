As Soon As Kalank Teaser Dropped, Hilarious Memes Took Over the Internet

Karan Johar after every episode of Koffee with Karan. #KalankTeaser pic.twitter.com/Pe981jbh4T — Satya (@absolutesatya) March 12, 2019

When you fail to wake up your roommate for morning class.#KalankTeaser #Kalank pic.twitter.com/TGOZXYzbaS — Vinamra Parashar (@PoliteParashar) March 12, 2019

When i have lots of work to do and i end up wasting my time on twitter.



Me to myself:#KalankTeaser pic.twitter.com/dABmN0omcp — CHEEKU🙃 (@Okay_Bye___) March 12, 2019

The teaser of Karan Johar's much-anticipated saga Kalank, featuring an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha dropped on Tuesday.Larger than life characters, grand Sanjay-Leela-Bhansali-looking set and minimalist narration got the viewers talking about the film. Although there was not much narration to dig from the teaser, Varun's "Kuch rishte karz ki tarah hote hain, unhe nibhaana nahi, chukana padta hai" and Alia's "Humse zyaada barbaad aur koi nahi iss duniya mein" dialogues, in particular, caught much attention on social media, inspiring hilarious memes. Take a look:The two-minute clip features the entire cast of the film in a 1940s set up. Sanjay plays the role of Baldev Chaudhry, an ageing patriarch.With references to Dussehra and glimpses of a rural setting, the teaser reminds one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, which had similar motifs and undertones. The colours, mood and presentation of Kalank is grandiose, something which has mostly been associated with a Bhansali movie so far.Kalank will mark the return of Sanjay and Madhuri together for the first time in 21 years. The film will also feature the hit pairing of Varun and Alia for a fourth time (Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania). Kalank will release on April 17.