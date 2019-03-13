English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As Soon As Kalank Teaser Dropped, Hilarious Memes Took Over the Internet
The teaser of Karan Johar's much anticipated saga Kalank, featuring an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha dropped on Tuesday.
Image courtesy: Karan Johar/ Instagram
Loading...
The teaser of Karan Johar's much-anticipated saga Kalank, featuring an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha dropped on Tuesday.
Larger than life characters, grand Sanjay-Leela-Bhansali-looking set and minimalist narration got the viewers talking about the film. Although there was not much narration to dig from the teaser, Varun's "Kuch rishte karz ki tarah hote hain, unhe nibhaana nahi, chukana padta hai" and Alia's "Humse zyaada barbaad aur koi nahi iss duniya mein" dialogues, in particular, caught much attention on social media, inspiring hilarious memes. Take a look:
The two-minute clip features the entire cast of the film in a 1940s set up. Sanjay plays the role of Baldev Chaudhry, an ageing patriarch.
With references to Dussehra and glimpses of a rural setting, the teaser reminds one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, which had similar motifs and undertones. The colours, mood and presentation of Kalank is grandiose, something which has mostly been associated with a Bhansali movie so far.
Kalank will mark the return of Sanjay and Madhuri together for the first time in 21 years. The film will also feature the hit pairing of Varun and Alia for a fourth time (Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania). Kalank will release on April 17.
Larger than life characters, grand Sanjay-Leela-Bhansali-looking set and minimalist narration got the viewers talking about the film. Although there was not much narration to dig from the teaser, Varun's "Kuch rishte karz ki tarah hote hain, unhe nibhaana nahi, chukana padta hai" and Alia's "Humse zyaada barbaad aur koi nahi iss duniya mein" dialogues, in particular, caught much attention on social media, inspiring hilarious memes. Take a look:
Engineering students during placement. #KalankTeaser pic.twitter.com/imJcExEk18— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 12, 2019
Salman Khan talking about his brothers. #KalankTeaser pic.twitter.com/8DeEcANK5D— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 12, 2019
Every General Student Due to Reservation. #KalankTeaser pic.twitter.com/6Z97G0ZQpr— MunNaa 🏌️♀️ (@Munnaa09) March 12, 2019
Karan Johar after every episode of Koffee with Karan. #KalankTeaser pic.twitter.com/Pe981jbh4T— Satya (@absolutesatya) March 12, 2019
When you fail to wake up your roommate for morning class.#KalankTeaser #Kalank pic.twitter.com/TGOZXYzbaS— Vinamra Parashar (@PoliteParashar) March 12, 2019
When i have lots of work to do and i end up wasting my time on twitter.— CHEEKU🙃 (@Okay_Bye___) March 12, 2019
Me to myself:#KalankTeaser pic.twitter.com/dABmN0omcp
Relatives of sharma ji#kalankteaser pic.twitter.com/oqUKS9EzLw— aftab🇮🇳 (@biryani_babu) March 12, 2019
The two-minute clip features the entire cast of the film in a 1940s set up. Sanjay plays the role of Baldev Chaudhry, an ageing patriarch.
With references to Dussehra and glimpses of a rural setting, the teaser reminds one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, which had similar motifs and undertones. The colours, mood and presentation of Kalank is grandiose, something which has mostly been associated with a Bhansali movie so far.
Kalank will mark the return of Sanjay and Madhuri together for the first time in 21 years. The film will also feature the hit pairing of Varun and Alia for a fourth time (Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania). Kalank will release on April 17.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lara's Precision: It all Started Playing With Bats Made of Coconut Branch
- Kalank Teaser Launch: Sonakshi Sinha Has the Perfect Response to a Sexist Question, Read Here
- Priyanka Chopra Gets Over-the-top Luxury Car As Nick Jonas' 'Sucker' Hits No 1 on Billboard Hot 100
- They May Get Married in Future: Jackie Shroff Addresses Tiger-Disha's Romance Rumours
- Samjhauta Express Blast: How a Pakistani Woman's 'Last Minute' Application Delayed the Verdict
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results