As Starks of Game of Thrones and Avengers Endgame Save the World, Twitter Shares a Proud Moment
If you haven't watched 'Avengers: Endgame' and the latest episode of 'Game of Thrones' season 8, now would be a good time to turn away from here, because this article contains spoilers.
"Not today," Syrio Forel tipped Arya Stark in the very first season of Game of Thrones when he asked her "What do we say to the god of death?" Likewise, Tony Stark of Marvel Cinematic Universe hoped to pull off one last surprise in Avengers: Endgame.
Both the Starks had sent social media into a tizzy when fans realised that lives of their favourite Starks from GoT and MCU were at stake. While Avengers: Endgame's Stark, Tony Stark aka Iron Man, had to face the universe's most ambitious villain Thanos, the Stark family from Game of Thrones, comprising of Sansa, Arya and Bran, had to battle the army of the dead, led by the Night King. They called the last week of April "dangerous" for Starks.
(If you decide to go forward with this post any further, you’re about to read spoilers from the film and the show, and there would be absolutely no way to unsee (unread) it.)
And now, with(out) any surprises, as Starks pulled off the last string successfully, Twitterati shared a proud moment. While one of them wrote, "Starks really held it down this weekend," another tweeted, "My weekend has been lit by the Starks."
2 Starks have stolen my heart this weekend and honestly my emotions need a break. #GameofThones #AvergersEndgame pic.twitter.com/TWQj4IcKXE— LaTisha (@llittlewolf_) April 29, 2019
Starks really held it down this weekend. pic.twitter.com/p9M821EiEV— Complex (@Complex) April 29, 2019
One weekend.— T'Chuka (@Mistar_Chuka) April 29, 2019
Two Starks save the world#GameOfThrones #BattleOfWinterfell #AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/Rs8JeMY2KB
Two STARKS saved the world this weekend. It will take a whole generation to digest this coincidence. #AvengersEngame #GOTS8E3— Phalesha Rawal (@PhaleshaRawal) April 29, 2019
The weekend belongs to Starks, the saviours of the world. #AvengersEndgame #GameofThrones#IronMan#AryaStark— Movie freak (@Movietime24X7) April 29, 2019
pic.twitter.com/yi8923EkIx
Friday was the day of #TonyStark & Monday is the day of #AryaStark . #Endgame and #GameOfThrones .What an #epic weekend for #Starks.— Bharath Kumar (@Iam_gbk) April 29, 2019
And the weekend goes to the Starks! ❤️❤️ #TonyStark #AryaStark We Love you 3000#AvengersEndgame #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/G5x0t4pbrZ— Prem Deep (@deeps19510) April 29, 2019
#gameofthrones #AvengersEndgame Starks are turning all the armies to dust this weekend aren't they?— Annie (@bananiepie) April 29, 2019
The Starks really putting in work this whole weekend #GameOfThornes pic.twitter.com/dfgyYDdKHA— santana grant (@santagclaus_) April 29, 2019
the Starks came THROUGH this weekend, they saved everyone's asses in not one but TWO completely different universes #GameofThrones #BattleOfWinterfell #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/ybkVLd2R55— Klaus the Lone wolf (@klausmykaelson) April 29, 2019
FRIENDLY REMINDER THAT THIS WEEKEND WAS AMAZING THANKS TO THE STARKS, POP CULTURE PEAKED THIS WEEK, THIS IS SOMETHING I'LL TALK ABOUT WITH MY CHILDREN IN THE FUTURE #TeamStark #AvengersEndgame #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/tmVrVNLabG— charley died in Avengers: Endgame (@charleymmarkett) April 29, 2019
Starks ruled the weekend!— MITHIL THAKORE (@mithilthakore9) April 29, 2019
Difficult to comprehend but this was one of the most epic weekends our generation of millennials will witness in their lifetime!#TonyStark #endgame#AryaStark #Gameofthrones
While Marvel's 22'nd film Avengers: Endgame, starring Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, released this Friday (April 26), the third episode of Game of Thrones season 8, premiered today (April 29).
