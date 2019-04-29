As Starks of Game of Thrones and Avengers Endgame Save the World, Twitter Shares a Proud Moment

2 Starks have stolen my heart this weekend and honestly my emotions need a break. #GameofThones #AvergersEndgame pic.twitter.com/TWQj4IcKXE — LaTisha (@llittlewolf_) April 29, 2019

Starks really held it down this weekend. pic.twitter.com/p9M821EiEV — Complex (@Complex) April 29, 2019

Two STARKS saved the world this weekend. It will take a whole generation to digest this coincidence. #AvengersEngame #GOTS8E3 — Phalesha Rawal (@PhaleshaRawal) April 29, 2019

#gameofthrones #AvengersEndgame Starks are turning all the armies to dust this weekend aren't they? — Annie (@bananiepie) April 29, 2019

The Starks really putting in work this whole weekend #GameOfThornes pic.twitter.com/dfgyYDdKHA — santana grant (@santagclaus_) April 29, 2019

the Starks came THROUGH this weekend, they saved everyone's asses in not one but TWO completely different universes #GameofThrones #BattleOfWinterfell #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/ybkVLd2R55 — Klaus the Lone wolf (@klausmykaelson) April 29, 2019

FRIENDLY REMINDER THAT THIS WEEKEND WAS AMAZING THANKS TO THE STARKS, POP CULTURE PEAKED THIS WEEK, THIS IS SOMETHING I'LL TALK ABOUT WITH MY CHILDREN IN THE FUTURE #TeamStark #AvengersEndgame #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/tmVrVNLabG — charley died in Avengers: Endgame (@charleymmarkett) April 29, 2019

Starks ruled the weekend!

Difficult to comprehend but this was one of the most epic weekends our generation of millennials will witness in their lifetime!#TonyStark #endgame#AryaStark #Gameofthrones — MITHIL THAKORE (@mithilthakore9) April 29, 2019