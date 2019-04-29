Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

As Starks of Game of Thrones and Avengers Endgame Save the World, Twitter Shares a Proud Moment

If you haven't watched 'Avengers: Endgame' and the latest episode of 'Game of Thrones' season 8, now would be a good time to turn away from here, because this article contains spoilers.

News18.com

Updated:April 29, 2019, 2:40 PM IST
As Starks of Game of Thrones and Avengers Endgame Save the World, Twitter Shares a Proud Moment
If you haven't watched 'Avengers: Endgame' and the latest episode of 'Game of Thrones' season 8, now would be a good time to turn away from here, because this article contains spoilers.
(Spoiler alert: If you haven't watched Avengers: Endgame and the latest episode of Game of Thrones season 8, now would be a good time to turn away from here, because this article contains spoilers.)

"Not today," Syrio Forel tipped Arya Stark in the very first season of Game of Thrones when he asked her "What do we say to the god of death?" Likewise, Tony Stark of Marvel Cinematic Universe hoped to pull off one last surprise in Avengers: Endgame.

Both the Starks had sent social media into a tizzy when fans realised that lives of their favourite Starks from GoT and MCU were at stake. While Avengers: Endgame's Stark, Tony Stark aka Iron Man, had to face the universe's most ambitious villain Thanos, the Stark family from Game of Thrones, comprising of Sansa, Arya and Bran, had to battle the army of the dead, led by the Night King. They called the last week of April "dangerous" for Starks.

(If you decide to go forward with this post any further, you’re about to read spoilers from the film and the show, and there would be absolutely no way to unsee (unread) it.)

And now, with(out) any surprises, as Starks pulled off the last string successfully, Twitterati shared a proud moment. While one of them wrote, "Starks really held it down this weekend," another tweeted, "My weekend has been lit by the Starks."





































While Marvel's 22'nd film Avengers: Endgame, starring Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, released this Friday (April 26), the third episode of Game of Thrones season 8, premiered today (April 29).

T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
