As Suhana Khan Trains for Belly Dancing During Lockdown, Her Instructor Shares 'Then and Now' Pic

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana, who aspires to become an actress, is taking online dance sessions from belly dancing and Tahitian instructor Sanjana Muthreja during the coronavirus lockdown.

On Wednesday, Sanjana shared a 'then and now' post compiling a throwback picture with the star kid from last year and a snap from their online session lately.

Sharing the collage on Instagram, Sanjana wrote: “Dec 2019 #beforelockdown May 2020 #lockdown4 With @suhanakhan2 Level up #onlinebellydanceclass #artofbellydancewithsanjana.”

Sanjana had earlier shared a candid image of a smiling Suhana, as she seemingly rests after her lessons. Suhana's hair are tied in a ponytail. Captioning the post, Sanjana wrote, "Challenging ourselves with rolls!! Belly dance online classes with @suhanakhan2 (sic)."

Apart from belly dancing, Suhana is also experimenting with makeup during the lockdown. Gauri Khan, Suhana's mother, too posted a picture of Suhana, with caption: "Learning make-up tips, indoor activity (sic)."

Suhana recently made her Instagram account public. Till now, she has over 615k followers on her Instagram.

Suhana is studying at film school in New York University. Last year, she made her acting debut in a short film called The Grey Part of Blue.

Follow @News18Movies for more

