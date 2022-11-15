As Superstar Krishna Dies, Mahesh Babu's Family Loses Another Loved One

Mahesh Babu and his family are in a state of shock after the demise of veteran actor Krishna, who breathed his last on Tuesday. The 79-year-old actor was the pillar of the Ghattamaneni family. This year has been difficult for the actor and his family to process as there have been three losses in the family. Condolences have been pouring in from the film industry. Even fans have extended support to their superstar to overcome this tragedy along with his family.

The year started with a grim note for the Ghattamaneni family. On January 8, Mahesh Babu’s eldest brother Ramesh Babu died due to prolonged illness. The South star at that time was infected with COVID-19 and couldn’t take part in the last rites of his brother. The next day he shared an emotional post on social media platforms.

The note read: “You have been my inspiration, you have been my strength, you have been my courage, you have been my everything. If not for you, I would have not been half the man I am today. Thank you for everything you have done for me. Now just rest… rest… In this life and if at all I have another, you’ll always be my Annaya. Love you forever and ever and ever (sic).”

Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi died on September 28. As per the report, she passed away days after she was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad for her illness.

And now after two months, actor Krishna passed away in the wee hours on November 15. The actor suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to Continental Hospital in Hyderabad. He was resuscitated and shifted to the ICU. He remained critically ill with multi-organ failure and severe hypoxic brain injury and was put on a ventilator. He breathed his last at 4:09 am at the hospital.

