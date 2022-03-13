Kashmir Files Team Poses With PM Modi, Users Say 'This Is Best Promotion; To Hell With Kapil Sharma'

A day after The Kashmir Files director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, his actor-wife Pallavi Joshi, and producer Abhishek Agarwal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, netizens have begun trending ‘Boycott Kapil Sharma Show’ on Twitter, again. Earlier, Vivek hinted that Kapil Sharma had refused to have his team of The Kashmir Files on TKSS, given it didn’t boast of any big name. Following his claim, ‘Boycott Kapil Sharma Show’ began trending. Later, Kapil clarified that the buzz was “untrue".

However, netizens are once again calling out Kapil Sharma’s show on Twitter after The Kashmir Files team met PM Modi. One user wrote, “Yes friends, this is the same movie that Kapil Sharma refused to promote in his show, this is the one that was praised by the Prime Minister, Hon’ble Narendra Modi. #TheKashmirFiles." Another one wrote, “WOW! To hell with @KapilSharmaK9! Here’s The biggest promotion of The Kashmir Files."

Modiji promoted #TheKashmirFiles , we don’t need Bollywood gang bootlicker @KapilSharmaK9 for promotion, do he’ll with his show. I reject Bollywood gang for not supporting the truth #BycottKapilSharmaShow— Artkrafter Official (@Artkrafter2) March 13, 2022

Yes friends, this is the same movie that Kapil Sharma refused to appear in his show, this is the one that was praised by the Prime Minister, Hon'ble Narendra Modi. #TheKashmirFiles #BycottKapilSharmaShow Final day 1 collection ® 3.55 cr _ domestic® 0.70 l _ overseas pic.twitter.com/GsW7ZVZFwK— अभिनव पाण्डेय … (@thereal_abhinav) March 13, 2022

. #TheKashmirFiles movie is an emotion of Indian viewers. Then budget reason for not promoting by @KapilSharmaK9 or other factors ???#BycottKapilSharmaShow #BycottKapilSharmaShow pic.twitter.com/WKDPue0GgW— Ravi Bishnoi (@ravibis09538349) March 13, 2022

Now the biggest icon of this country @narendramodi ji is promoting @vivekagnihotri master piece #TheKashmirFiles .And repeat with me #BycottKapilSharmaShow pic.twitter.com/DCsyT6uzfw— Ashish Mishra (@ashishmishra3) March 13, 2022

The Kashmir Files released in theatres on Friday. The producer mentioned that PM Modi had appreciative words for the movie. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared pictures from the meeting on Saturday evening. Abhishek also shared pictures on Twitter and thanked the PM for his ‘appreciation’. “It was a pleasure to meet our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji. What makes it more special is his appreciation and noble words about #TheKashmirFiles. We’ve never been prouder to produce a film. Thank you Modi Ji @narendramodi @vivekagnihotri #ModiBlessedTKF,” Abhishek wrote in his tweet.

It was a pleasure to meet our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji. What makes it more special is his appreciation and noble words about #TheKashmirFiles.We've never been prouder to produce a film. Thank you Modi Ji @narendramodi @vivekagnihotri #ModiBlessedTKF pic.twitter.com/H91njQM479— Abhishek Agarwal (@AbhishekOfficl) March 12, 2022

Meanwhile, after keeping mum on the matter for a few days, Kapil Sharma said that there is no point in giving an explanation to people who already believe something is true. He also said that people should not trust ‘one-sided stories’.

“This is not true Rathore sahab, I am replying to you since you asked. Otherwise, I don’t see the point of giving explanation to people who think this is the truth),” Kapil wrote on Twitter.

