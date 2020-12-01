As Urmila Matondkar Prepares to Join Shiv Sena, Here are Some Lesser-known Facts About Her

From acting in Hindi cinema to contesting elections and actively joining politics, actor Urmila Matondkar's journey has been quite memorable.

Now, it is being reported that Urmila will be joining the Shiv Sena party in Maharashtra after quitting Congress. Urmila had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket and quit the party later. However, she is now going to join the Shiv Sena on Tuesday, a party functionary said.

Unlike her nascent political career which is going through some changes, Urmila's acting career started much earlier. She made her silver screen debut as a child actor in 1977 movie Karm. She delivered some of her best performances in movies like Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi, Tehzeeb and much more.

Urmila is married to a Kashmiri businessman and actor Mohsin Akhtar Mir. The two tied the knot in 2016. Mohsin was seen in a small role in Zoya Akhtar's Luck By Chance. In the movie, Mohsin played the role of Farhan Akhtar's rival.

Take a look at some of Urmila's lesser-known facts:

1. Apart from Hindi films, Urmila has also worked in Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films in which she was known for her unique style and dancing skills.

2. Before working in Bollywood, Urmila acted in a television serial called 'Katha Sagar' in 1986 and 'Zindagi' in 1987.

3. She made her acting debut as a child artist in Shreeram Lagoo's 1980 Marathi film Zaakol and went on to feature in several other films as a child actor.

4. Urmila made her Malayalam cinema debut in 1989 with 'Chanakyan' in which she starred opposite Kamal Haasan

5. Urmila has also tried her hand in singing and collaborated with Asha Bhonsle on her album 'Asha & Friends Vol 1' which came out in 2006.