As Ved Enters 50 Crore Club, Riteish Deshmukh Thanks Fans For 'Unconditional Love'

It’s a half-century for Ved at the box office. In just 20 days, the Marathi film Ved has entered the 50-crore club. It is a big deal in the Marathi film industry to score such high numbers. Ved also marks Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut and his real-life wife Genelia D’Souza’s comeback to the big screens after long hiatus. The film was released on December 30, 2022. Overwhelmed by the humongous response to the film has expressed gratitude to everyone.

The actor shared the poster of the Ved on social media platforms with “Unstoppable 50 crore” written on it. He wrote a gratitude message in the caption. “Words are not enough! We want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts, for accepting VED as your film and showering unconditional love,” said the caption of the post.

On Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Marathi film Ved puts up an Excellent number in Weekend 3 [Rs 6.81 crore]… Will cross Rs 50 crore on weekdays… Should have a clear, unopposed run till Pathaan arrives… [Week 3] Friday 1.35 crore, Saturday 2.72 cr, Sunday 2.74 cr. Total: Rs 47.66 crore.”

#Marathi film #Ved puts up an EXCELLENT number in Weekend 3 [₹ 6.81 cr]… Will cross ₹ 50 cr on weekdays… Should have a clear, unopposed run till #Pathaan arrives… [Week 3] Fri 1.35 cr, Sat 2.72 cr, Sun 2.74 cr. Total: ₹ 47.66 cr. pic.twitter.com/9YiaSPw3Xp— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 16, 2023

Ved is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film Majili. The film revolves around the incredible love story of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza’s character. Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Jiya Shankar, Ashok Saraf, and Shubhankar Tawde in key roles. The movie also sees Salman Khan doing a cameo in the title track. Ved also marks Genelia’s debut in Marathi movies.

Other than basking in the success of Ved, Riteish Deshmukh has a slew of interesting projects in his pipeline. He will next be seen in Kakuda, helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem. The Ek Villain actor also has Visfot with Fardeen Khan lined up for release. Riteish will also be seen in 100% with Shehnaaz Gill, Nora Fatehi and John Abraham directed by Sajid Khan.

