As Vinodhaya Sitham Wows Fans, Director Samuthirakani Planning its Telugu Remake

After the huge success of the Tamil version of Vinodhaya Sitham, director Samuthirakani is planning to remake the film in Telugu now. The film was released on ZEE5 on October 13 this year. This tropical drama film starred Samuthirakani, besides others, including Thambi Ramaiah, Sriranjini, Munishkanth, and Sanchita Shetty.

According to reports, Samuthirakani is planning to remake the film in Telugu. Samuthirakani is already working in Rajamouli’s upcoming Telugu film RRR. The Tamil version of Vinodhaya Sitham has already wowed the audience with its interesting story on the OTT platform.

Vinodhaya Siddham is an adaptation of a play based on a life story.

Samuthirakani doesn’t want to work in the Telugu remake as an actor but wants to cast big stars in it. The film’s director is planning to cast Pawan Kalyan in the lead role for the Telugu remake.

Not just that, the actor-director may also remake the film in Malayalam with actor Mohanlal in the lead. Whether Pawan Kalyan and Mohanlal will agree to work in respective versions is something remains to be seen. The two superstars charge hefty sums for lead roles in films.

Vinodhaya Sitham is 2-hour-17-minute long with a story of a dominating man who dies in a car accident.

The 48-year-old director’s film also had some inputs from the Brad Pitt-starrer Meet Joe Black, a quirky drama released in Hollywood.

