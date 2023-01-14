As Waltair Veerayya’s Hits Cinema, Veera Simha Reddy’s Collection Takes a Hit

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy witnessed a fantastic start at the box office with Rs 32 crore, surpassing the opening day collections of both Varisu and Thunivu. However, the film witnessed a drop on the second day with some stiff competition from Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya. According to a report by Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 8.60 crore on the second day, taking the total collection of Veera Simha Reddy to Rs 42.40 crore so far.

This film saw 42.47 per cent occupancy on its second day in the theatres. The collection of the action comedy film seems to be affected by the release of Waltair Veerayya on Friday. On the opening day, the film reportedly earned Rs 48 crore worldwide. As per Andhra Box Office, Rs 36.2 crore has been collected from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and the rest from other parts of the country, as well as the US. On the opening day, the Gopichand Malineni directorial had an overall 67.72 per cent occupancy.

In its review of Veera Simha Reddy, News18 gave the film 3 out of 5 stars. “The power-packed dialogues and high-octane action sequences are highlights of this movie. Still, there are loopholes in the storyline, which include not properly utilising comedians like Brahmanandam and Ali. In addition to the lack of comic sequences, it feels that the director has relied on a clichéd storyline, devoid of any interesting elements,” read an excerpt from the review. Read our full review of the film, here.

Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, Veera Simha Reddy boasts a stellar star cast, including Honey Rose, Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay, among others in prominent roles. It marks Shruti Haasan’s first collaboration with Balayya. The film has been backed by Mythri Movie Makers, with its music scored by S Thaman.

