Asees Kaur Recalls Her Condition After Rejection From Indian Idol Audition: 'Thought My Life Was Over' | Exclusive

From Shershaah’s Raataan Lambiyan to Kesari’s Ve Maahi and Satyameva Jayate’s Dilbar, Asees Kaur has sung several superhit songs for Bollywood movies. However, not many people know that the popular singer was rejected from the audition for singing reality show Indian Idol 6. In an exclusive interview with News18.com, Asees Kaur talked about the same and revealed what she went through after being rejected from the Indian Idol audition. The singer mentioned how she almost gave up, broke down and did not come out of her room for almost three days. Asees further shared she thought that her dream to enter Bollywood was over.

“To tell you the truth, I gave up. I was crying and in my room for 2-3 days. I didn’t eat, I didn’t talk to anybody. In short, I gave up. I thought my life was completely over because I couldn’t clear the Indian Idol audition. That was the only way to get into the Bollywood industry, so I was very heartbroken. But the fourth day, I woke up with swollen eyes and thought that this cannot be the end of my journey. I had to prepare myself more and get back to it. Stronger and better,” Asees Kaur said.

However, Asees further explained how the rejection also helped her in becoming a better singer. Without taking the same, she recalled how the same Indian Idol judge later told her that her singing has changed a lot in a year. “It helped me a lot. For the next year, I was only working on myself and later I came to Mumbai again. I met the same people who were judging me that day (during Indian Idol auditions) and they were like, ‘Ek saal mein aap badal kaise gaye‘. Sometimes, rejections and failures help you in getting better. It’s just, don’t lose hope, that’s the mantra,” she added.

Asees Kaur was also asked if elements of drama and emotions are intentionally added to singing reality shows in order to connect with the audience. To this, the singer said she cannot comment on it since she could not proceed beyond the audition round. “Maybe or may not because I couldn’t make it to the finals of auditions. I was rejected at a very early stage. So what happens after that, I have no idea. I really feel that reality shows cannot be the one platform if you want to be a singer. There are other ways to enter the industry,” she told us.

During the interview, Asees Kaur also revealed how it was Madhuri Dixit and her 1994 movie Hum Aapke Hain Kaun which motivated her to become a singer. She mentioned how it is her dream to sing for Madhuri and she is sure it will happen someday. “In class six I saw this movie – Hum Aapke Hain Kaun and I was blown away by Madhuri Dixit’s work and I wanted to sing for her, which hasn’t happened yet. But, the dream was born that day and you can say I wanted to be a singer whole my life,” she said.

Asees Kaur concluded by saying that she wants to collaborate with Taylor Swift at least once. Calling Taylor’s music empowering, Asees mentioned that she is ‘moved and inspired’ by her. “I can really connect to her as a person. Her music is empowering and touches the heart. Whenever she is on stage, I can feel the connection between her and the audience. I am really moved and inspired by her. It will happen soon. When you set a goal, the universe conspires for it to happen very soon,” the singer concluded.

