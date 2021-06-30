Asha Bhonsle Once Compared Vivian Richards To Nana Patekar

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta has quite an inspiring life, right from her early days as an actress to how she has reinvented herself post the age of 60. Her fan following is not only due to her career but also because of how she has handled her personal life. She gave birth to fashion designer Masaba Gupta after her relationship with West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards and has been a single mother through most of her life.

Recently, Neena has written an autobiography Sach Kahun Toh in which she has extensively described the hardships of being a single mother and even the support she received during that time.

In her book, the actress also recalled the time when she attended an event of the Hindi cinema some years ago. She had gone to the event along with Vivian where they met ace singer Asha Bhonsle among others. On seeing the cricketer, Asha felt that he looks like Bollywood actor Nana Patekar. However, Neena felt otherwise. She replied that her then-boyfriend looked “better”. The singer also asked the star if Vivian has met Nana to which she refused.

A picture of the trio from the event posing together for shutterbugs has also surfaced on the internet. While the Badhaai Ho actress looks stunning as ever in blue traditional attire, Vivian twinned in a matching denim shirt that he combined with a pair of white pants. Asha dressed gracefully in a cream-coloured silk saree.

Earlier, in an interview, Neena had recalled the marriage offers that she had received during her pregnancy. However, she said she didn’t want to marry just because she needed a name for the baby. She decided to earn by putting in hard work so that she could give Masaba the life she deserved. She also revealed that though she occasionally met the cricketer, she had a connection with him. Their daughter too loved spending time with him.

