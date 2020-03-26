Asha Bhonsle, Rishi Kapoor Tweet Positive Messages As Nation Gets Locked-Down Amid COVID-19 Fears

On Wednesday, veteran singer Asha Bhonsle tweeted a positive message as the country fights the Corona pandemic. Her message sheds light on how the human kind has been through harder times and came out stronger nonetheless.

“I’ve lived thru many epidemics including plague, smallpox, TB, polio etc & several wars including world war 2 & though this pandemic is bad, we shall overcome it,” her tweet read.

I’ve lived thru many epidemics including plague, smallpox, TB, polio etc & several wars including world war 2 & though this pandemic is bad, we shall overcome it. Stay home as ordered & we shall be fine @PMOIndia — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) March 24, 2020

Twitterati lauded the message and thanked Asha for looking at silver lining instead. “What an inspiring message. You are a true Indian, and so motherly and caring,” wrote one. “Thank you Ashatai! People will listen to greats like you!,” wrote another.

The legendary singer also took part in the Janta Curfew, earlier on Sunday, and shared that she will be chanting OM to express her participation. “Today, At 5 pm IST, me and my family shall be chanting ‘OM’ to show solidarity with all those still selflessly out there helping us overcome this dark hour for planet earth. If we all isolate ourselves, we shall see this thru. Every night has a day. Think positive @narendramodi,” she had written.

Today, At 5 pm IST, me and my family shall be chanting ‘OM’ to show solidarity with all those still selflessly out there helping us overcome this dark hour for planet earth. If we all isolate ourselves, we shall see this thru. Every night has a day. Think positive @narendramodi — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) March 22, 2020

Actor Rishi Kapoor had also shared a positive message on his twitter, which is being shared across various social media platforms. The message talks about how the good times will be back soon, post we have overcome the pandemic.

When this ends, AND IT WILL, every game will sell out, every restaurant will have a 2-hour wait, every kid will be glad to be in school, everyone will love their job, the stock market will skyrocket, and every other house will get TP’d, and we will all embrace and shake hands. That’s gonna be a pretty good day. Hang in there, World,” read his message.

Good morning all. I totally believe in this. This shall happen by Gods grace! pic.twitter.com/EuSzY0kiSV — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 25, 2020

Follow @News18Movies for more