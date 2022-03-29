Asha Bhosle Breaks Down Remembering Lata Mangeshkar, Says 'Whom Should I Tell My Troubles?'

Lata Mangeshkar’s demise earlier this year left the entire world in sorrow and tears. It’s been more than a month since the legendary singer passed away, but the void has not and can never be filled. It is no different for her sister and singer Asha Bhosle.

Recently, Asha Bhosle was invited for the photo installation of her late sister Lata Mangeshkar at Deenanath Mangeshkar Natyamandir Hall in Mumbai. She was also joined by their other siblings - Hridaynath Mangeshkar and Usha Mangeshkar. During the event, Asha Bhosle broke down remembering the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and talked about how she was a pillar of strength for the entire family. Asha recalled how Lata took care of the siblings after the demise of their parents. She then broke down saying Lata didi should have lived with them for a few more years. Asha Bhosle further added that now she has nobody to share her problems with or seek blessings from.

Advertisement

“‘My blessings are always with you whether you come here or not. Mai, Baba and I are always there for you.’ Now after her, whose blessings should I seek? Whom should I tell my troubles? When we were very young, then Baba left, and after Mai, Lata didi took care of us all as a father, and today after her. We all have become orphans. I never thought that all this would happen so soon. She should have been with us guiding us for at least a few more years," Asha Bhosle said as cited by DNA India.

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar passed away on the morning of February 6 this year. Her last rites were held on the evening of the same day. Several celebrities and politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had paid their last respect to the singer. The legendary singer’s demise marked an end to an era. She had sung over 25,000 songs in over 36 languages during her career. For her contribution to the Indian music industry, Mangeshkar was also honoured with Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Dadasaheb Phalke Award among several other National and Filmfare Awards.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.