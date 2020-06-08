Asha Bhosle Doesn't Want a Biopic on Her and Lata Mangeshkar's Lives

Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle have unanimously been deemed melody queens of India for decades, but Asha surprises you when she says music is normally not the preferred topic of discussion between the sisters.

Books have been written on the two legendary singers, so would Asha want things taken to the next level and have someone make a biopic about them?

"Lata Didi and I rarely discuss music. We are a family and we talk of very normal everyday things. Our lives are private and personal, and as far as I'm concerned, I wouldn't like us to become a topic for a movie," Asha told IANS.

They are currently living in different apartments. "She is 90 years old and in peace with her life and surroundings," she said, about her elder sister.

Asha has been keeping herself busy, even during the lockdown.

"I have been doing my singing, exercising at home, inventing new meals, watching movies, launching my new YouTube channel and above all spending quality time with my family. In other words, I am keeping myself very busy," said the singer.

She has been composing music, too.

"I have composed several tunes but I haven't written the lyrics. That's a speciality I may ask Prasoon Joshi and Javed Akhtar to help me out with. Regarding recording the works, I'd like to do so and introduce them on my YouTube channel. I have several great tunes left behind for me by the late shri Rahul Dev Burman," she said referring to her late husband and music legend.

Amidst the lockdown, Asha recently launched her YouTube channel to communicate with fans and to document several interesting episodes of her life.

"There's nobody from my generation who can narrate that era anymore. My first song was recorded in British India, in 1943. I have seen the Partition of India and lived through World War II, several epidemics and conflicts. So, there are many tales to tell through my YouTube channel," said the 86-year-old.

Follow @News18Movies for more