Asha Bhosle Imitates 'Didi' Lata Mangeshkar on Indian Idol 12, Hilarious Video Goes Viral

Presenting an authentic taste of music, the upcoming weekend episode of Sony TV’s Indian Idol Season 12 will witness the presence of the greatest melody queen and singing maestro Asha Bhosle. Asha Bhosle, who is also an ardent viewer of Indian Idol 12, will be seen enjoying some power-packed performances put forth by the contestants.

Adding a dash of fun and entertainment, host Aditya Narayan will be seen sharing some greats stories of Asha Bhosle from her time in the industry. And while Asha enjoys her time on the show, judges Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya will also talk about the singer’s greatness. The upcoming episode will also see Asha Bhosle mimicking her sister, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar while sharing an interesting anecdote on the sets of Indian Idol 12.

In a promo, shared by Sony TV on its official Instagram account, singer Asha Bhosle reveals that ahead of the recording of ‘Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyar Tera’ song from the 1966 film Teesri Manzil, she was very nervous and was not sure if she would get the notes right. She further says that she went to her sister’s room before heading for the song recording. “Humari Lata Didi ne kaha ‘Kya baat hai kyu chatpata rahi ho?’ Maine kaha ‘didi ek gaana hai aur gaane me pata nahi kya hoga, Mujhe dar lag raha hai’ (My Lata Mangeshkar Didi asked me ‘what is the matter, why are you nervous?’. I told her that I was not sure how my song recording will go and that I was nervous)."

“Usne kaha ‘tum bhool rahi ho. Tum Mangeshkar pehle ho, baad me Bhosle ho. Jao tumhara gaana acha hoga’ (You are forgetting that you are a Mangeshkar first and later Bhosle. Go sing the song, you will do good)," says Asha as she imitates Lata Mangeshkar’s voice.

The special episode featuring Asha Bhosle on Indian Idol 12 will be aired this weekend on Sony Entertainment Television.

