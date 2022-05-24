Asha Bhosle Is Here With Some Fitness Tips For Women. Read On

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle was seen at the launch of Professor Sanjay Borade’s book Generation XL, on May 23. Apart from her, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, and MNS President Raj Thackeray were also present at the launch of the book, which talks about “childhood obesity.’ The event was held at the Quorum Club in Lower Parel. In her address, Asha Bhosle got a bit nostalgic as she recalled her childhood memories, and further shared some fitness tips. The singer also shared why the majority of women gain weight after marriage.

Asha Bhosle revealed that her sister used to feed her a lot, and she used to enjoy getting pampered by her. However, after a few years she started to gain weight, which lasted for quite some time. “At that time I was overweight. I tried a lot to lose that weight,” she said. Unfortunately, the singer couldn’t practice aggressive diet routines because she used to record 4-5 songs a day, and if she didn’t eat well, her performance used to get affected. However, with time Asha Bhosle said that she got control over her diet as well as her weight. Asha Bhosle added ever since she turned 60, she has kept her weight at 65 kg.

Recalling an incident from the United States, the singer shared that she met a woman who was crying because her son was fat. “When she showed her child, the boy could not even walk,” she said. Asha Bhosle said that she immediately called her daughter-in-law and advised her not to feed anything that was packaged.

The veteran opined that women gain weight after marriage because they don’t pay attention to what they eat. Asha Bhosle said that when children see their parents eating pizza, they will also eat it. “My mother use to say you need to take care of the five senses. One of the senses is the tongue. If you eat well you will look beautiful,” she advised to all the women out there.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.